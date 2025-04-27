King Charles releases statement over dreadful news days after Pope's death

King Charles releases statement over dreadful news days after Pope funeral

King Charles shared an emotional message to condemn a tragic attack that took place in Vancouver during the Filipino community's special festival.

As per Buckingham Palace, the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, mourned the loss of precious lives at the Lapu Lapu festival.

In a statement, the King said, "Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada. Charles R."

According to BBC, at least "nine people have been killed after a man drove an SUV into a crowd at an event put on by the city's Filipino community."

The number of injured people is still unknown.

It is important to note that King Charles expressed his deep sadness over Canada's incident days after mourning the demise of Pope Francis.