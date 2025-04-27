Prince William decides Andrew’s fate after major update, King agrees

Prince William decide Andrew’s fate after major update, King agrees

Prince William is once again becoming a thorn by his uncle’s side as he is making his stance clear to father King Charles on Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York had made a surprise return to public life as he made an appearance at the St Geroge’s Chapel on Easter church service last week.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children were not in attendance. The arrangement resonated with reports that the future king has no interest in spending time around his disgraced uncle – who was stripped off of his royal titles following his sex scandal and connections with Jeffrey Epstein were laid bare.

Moreover, royal expert Bronte Coy believes that there is already a plan in place for Andrew as King Charles and Prince William have made their decision clear.

“I can’t imagine that the King or Prince William or any of the other senior royals would agree that he should return to public duty,” she told The Sun. “I think that’s a matter that's been laid to rest.”

She also noted that this arrangement “surely” has been “agreed even with the royal family”.

“I would imagine even with Prince Andrew at this point that he is retired from royal duties but he will just continue to take part in family events.”