Dwayne Johnson reveals final closure with dad five years after his death

Dwayne Johnson has finally found closure in his strained relationship with his late father Rocky Johnson.

On April 26, the Red Notice actor took to Instagram and posted an AI version of his late father’s video waving and smiling at him, who passed away on January 15, 2020 in Florida.

Dwayne wrote a heartfelt caption for his late father as he opened up about finding final closure with his dad.

“This one stopped me in my tracks. We had too much complicated father/son stuff that was just left unsaid. Then it was too late,” said the 52-year-old.

The Jungle Cruise actor recalled, “My wife’s father, Sib Hashian passed away in 2017 (you guys may remember him as the drummer from the rock band Boston) and since then he always visits her and her siblings in many forms, letting them know that he’s always here for them.”

“It’s beautiful to see and their connection with their dad – even in the afterlife – always moves me,” remarked The Rock.

Dwayne mentioned that a few days ago, his wife asked him, “‘Does your dad ever visit you?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t think so.’”

“Maybe it’s because our relationship was too complicated and distraught when he died,” continued the Black Adams actor.

My wife stated, “Maybe you should just invite him to visit you. I have a feeling he doesn’t know what to do and he’s waiting.”

“So, I did and then the NEXT DAY this post popped up in my feed of my dad. He’s waving and smiling away. He wasn’t a big smiler, but man he looks so happy and at peace here which makes my heart sing,” explained the wrestler turned actor.

Dwayne noted, “Having unresolved conflict with loved ones who then suddenly pass away, can be brutal. A real punch in the gut.”

“I think my dad’s spirit just needs some closure and to know “you and I are good dad and everything is gonna be alright,” added the Moana 2 star.