Buckingham Palace shares special message ahead of royal family reunion

Royal family shared a delightful update ahead of King Charles' reunion with Prince William and Princess Kate at the upcoming key occasion.

The monarch's office shared a special message for the participants of the London Marathon and Manchester Marathon.

"Good luck to everyone taking part in the @londonmarathon and @manchestormarathon today," the Palace's spokesperson wrote.

It is important to note that the King's office extended greetings to the runners after Palace confirmed that the royal family is set to reunite for VE Day 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the nation to mark the historic event, honouring the veterans and members of the Second World War generation.

Notably, the royal couple will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales for the key royal event.

Alongside them, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent are expected to mark their presence.

The royals are set to put a united front on the Buckingham Palace balcony and other services for historic day.