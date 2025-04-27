Princess Lilibet gives sweet compliment to mom Meghan Markle in new video

Meghan Markle once again delighted fans by sharing rare glimpses into her private life at the Montecito mansion, particularly featuring Princess Lilibet's special appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a sneak peek from her family's 'cosy weekend,' which included a photo of homegrown vegetables, a video of a pond full of fish and making of strawberry jam with her little ones.

On her official Instagram handle, Meghan was seen making homemade strawberry jam and in another clip, Prince Harry's only daughter was tasting the jam.

The former Suits actress was heard saying, "What do we think Lili?"

In response, King Charles' granddaughter said in her sweet voice, "I think it's beautiful," a compliment for her mother.

It is important to note that since her return to social media at the beginning of 2025, Meghan often shared videos featuring Archie and Lilibet in the background.

Several royal commentators also called out the Duchess for using her kids to promote her lifestyle projects.

However, a source revealed to Heat World that Meghan thinks "it’s ridiculous that anyone would accuse her of being hypocritical or manipulative when it comes to their kids – she won’t let anyone call her a bad mum."