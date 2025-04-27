Ryan Reynolds celebrates major milestone with Blake Lively amid legal woes

Ryan Reynolds kisses wife Blake Lively after emerging victorious amid ongoing legal battle

Ryan Reynolds is living his "impossible dream" alongside his wife Blake Lively despite being embroiled in some ongoing tensions.

Just two days after the Gossip Girl star found herself in hot water for attending and speaking at the Time100 gala, she and her husband put on a united front, leaving the controversy behind with a PDA-packed outing over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 26, the Deadpool & Wolverine costars, who have avoided public outings the past years in the wake of their legal battle with Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, were spotted at Reynolds’ Wrexham soccer team’s match in Wales.

Wrexham emerged victorious against Charlton with a final score of 3-0, marking a significant achievement for the Green Lantern actor, who purchased the team alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney in 2021.

The couple celebrated the major feat with a kiss. One photograph captured Reynolds, 48, giving a sweet peck on his wife’s forehead as she wrapped her hands around his waist.

Meanwhile, another picture showed Lively, 37, holding her husband’s face as they locked lips in the stands.

After the exciting game, Reynolds reflected on the former fifth-tier team’s promotion to the Championship, which is the second tier in English soccer.

"It just seemed like an impossible dream," he told the Associated Press.

This big win appeared to ease some of the strain on the couple following the controversy over the Times100 gala and their ongoing legal feud with Baldoni, 41.