Dove Cameron credits her success to ‘magical’ experience of ‘Descendants’

Dove Cameron fondly reflects on time spent on ‘Descendants’ movies set

Dove Cameron expressed her gratitude for being a part of the Descendants trilogy, which first premiered in 2015, marking its 10th anniversary.

The Liv and Maddie star shared that the experience was a delightful one and played a major role in shaping her as a person and an artist.

"[Making the movies] always felt like summer camp because we went away to do training for a month before filming started," Dove told People Magazine.

"We were all so young and we made these close friendships and bond at time in which most people are doing that with friends at school."

Alongside sharing close bond with cast mates, the Boyfriend singer noted that the on-set experience served as invaluable professional training.

"The making of those movies definitely made me who I am," she said. "It trained me to be an incredibly hard worker because those films even though they're children's films they were so hard to make; they were so hard to make."

She added, "I really look back on those three summers as some of the most formative in my learning how to be a professional."

The 29-year-old also said that she hopes her work continues to inspire her fans with sense of optimism that it’s always okay to start over.

Dove dubbed Descendants as "truly magical" and "a thing that can't ever be replicated."