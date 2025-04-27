Dove Cameron struggles to fit into modern 'Disney' world

Dove Cameron struggles to fit into today’s Disney world

Dove Cameron, actress and singer who stole hearts with her role on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie, has opened up about what it would be like for her to be a part of the Disney Channel today.

The 29-year-old actress also appeared in the 2015 Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants. But she revealed that filming it was a real challenge, especially for a movie for kids.

Dove shared with PEOPLE: "The making of those movies definitely made me who I am. It trained me to be an incredibly hard worker because those films — even though they're children's films — they were so hard to make, they were so hard to make.”.

"I think even as an adult now, I would go back and be like, wow, this is f**** hard."

Even though it was tough at times, the Boyfriend singer said playing Maleficent’s daughter in Descendants was a total joy. However, she called it one of the most important and shaping experiences of her early acting career.

She added, "But it's a joy. We were safe. We were surrounded by people who wanted us to win, and we were there to explore and make mistakes, and it was just an invaluable experience. I really look back on those three summers [...] as some of the most formative in my learning how to be a professional."

Since her Disney days, Dove Cameron has appeared in shows like Schmigadoon! and will soon star in Obsession.