Prince Harry makes emotional statement after Prince William's sad message

Prince Harry, who's not on speaking term with his brother Prince William, has made a heartfelt statement after the future King's painful message about sacrifice and sprits.

The Duke of Sussex, in his latest touching statement, has honoured 'Quiet Heroes' who fought California’s devastating wildfires at the Beverly Hills awards ceremony.

Harry returned for the second year in a row to the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony on Friday, April 25, honouring those who helped saved lives in Los Angeles earlier this year.

In his statement which comes day after William and Kate's heartfelt message on ANZAC Day, Harry said: "There are moments in life that reveal a great deal about who we are, not just as individuals, but as a people."

The Duke continued: "Moments that test our courage, compassion and our commitment to one another. And time and again, what I’ve seen, what the world sees , is that first responders rise to that challenge every single time, yet we rarely get the chance to thank them."

Harry's emotional speech was also shared by his several fans on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The 40-year-old's appearance comes at the time when his elder brother William joined the world leaders to attend Pope Francis' funeral.

The Duke continued: "This past January, when fires swept through over 50 square miles of Los Angeles County, we saw that spirit in action.

"We saw courage. We saw commitment. And we saw an extraordinary group of men and women take to the skies, also risking their lives to protect people they would never meet."

Harry held back his tears while admiring the real heroes, saying: "There are still quiet heroes among us, steady, capable, and brave."

On ANZAC Day, William released a message to pay tribute to the Australian and New Zealand servicemen and women, past and present, for the courage, sacrifice and spirit."

he said: “Lest we forget.”

On Saturday, The Prince and Princess of Wales shared another Instagram post to show their respect following the Pope Francis' mass service.

William and Kate, in their tribute, wrote: "Today we remember and celebrate the life of Pope Francis."

The couple also shared a message from the Vatican, accompanied by a video of Pope Francis being transported through Rome to his final resting place at the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore.