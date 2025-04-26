Coldplay, BLACKPINK Rose spark collaboration demands after first concert

Coldplay and BLACKPINK star Rose left fans wanting more after just one surprise performance together, prompting an outpouring of demands for an official collaboration.

Earlier this week, concertgoers at a Britrock band’s show in Seoul were treated to an unexpected delight when the K-pop sensation was invited on the stage for a surprise appearance.

On Tuesday, April 22, Rose, 28, and frontman Chris Martin served up the jam-packed Goyang Stadium in South Korea with an iconic performance of her hit APT, the chart-topping collaboration track Rose originally recorded with Bruno Mars.

Photos from the electrifying rendition, along with behind-the-scenes glimpses from their rehearsals, were recently shared on Coldplay’s official Instagram account.

Fans flooded the comments section, pleading for the duo to make their on-stage chemistry official in the studio.

"Now we want Rosé x Coldplay official collab [two red heart emojis]," one admirer demanded.

"WE REALLY NEED A COLLAB," another pleaded with a series of crying emoji.

A third fan chimed in, saying, "We want Rosé x Coldplay[blooming heart and sparkle emoji]," echoing the sentiments of others.

While no official word has been released about a potential collaboration, the buzz following Rose and Coldplay's joint performance suggests fans won’t be letting this dream duo fade quietly.