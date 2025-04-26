Taylor Swift marks major milestone amid 'Reputation (TV)' speculations

Taylor Swift achieves chart-topping success ahead of rumoured re-release

Taylor Swift has added another feather in her cap with her latest milestone after the first anniversary of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The 35-year-old pop superstar climbed back to the top of the UK charts as Swifties celebrated the first anniversary of her eleventh album after she released a signed CD to mark the occasion.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s chart-topping success fueled the flames of speculations about the re-release of her 2017 album Reputation, and self-titled debut.

This comes after the Grammy winner left fans in shock after she did not announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the last Eras Tour show on December 8th, opposing the largely believed fan theory.

While she had been teasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) with Easter Eggs like dark, grunge themed outfits and jewellery, fans are convinced she might also be working on a new album.

It was previously reported that Swift had been writing songs while she was travelling across the world for her record-breaking tour.

While Swift reportedly needs to release the re-recordings within six months because the trademarks of her titles would expire, the Lover songstress has not announced any release dates.