Jay Leno opens up about haunting moment at Jimmy Kimmel show

Jimmy Kimmel left a lasting impact on Jay Leno after cutting remark

Jay Leno shared that he has to live with a painful memory because of Jimmy Kimmel’s sarcastic comment about him and his show.

The 74-year-old comedian and TV host invited Kimmel on his show after he refused to hand over The Tonight Show to him in 2010.

During his interview of Kimmel, Leno asked about the best pranks he’s pulled on the show. The comedian in turn joked, "I told a guy that five years from now I'm going to give you my show, and then when the five years came, I gave it to him, and then I took it back almost instantly," referring to what happened between him and Leno.

Looking back at the moment, in the latest episode of In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Leno said, "When Kimmel came on my show and humiliated me on my own show, I let it happen. I didn't edit it.”

He went on to add, "It was my mistake, I trusted somebody. I went, 'Ah, I made a mistake. Okay, I should pay the price.' And it's fine, it's fine. I mean, we could've edited it out of the show."

When asked why he didn’t edit it, he responded, "Because it happened. It's real — it happened. It's my mistake. That's how you learn."

Leno acknowledged that the moment didn’t make good TV because, "because it started a whole thing that continues to this day, really. But it's okay, it's alright. He's a comic — you do what you gotta do. I mean, I wouldn't have done it, but that's okay. That's alright. It is what it is."

Although the pair were never good friends after, Kimmel has earlier revealed that they eventually made peace.