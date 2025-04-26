King Charles makes major decision about Prince William's reign

Prince William gets one step closer to take the throne after executing a major duty on behalf of his dad King Charles.

The 76-year-ol monarch has seemingly decided to hand over the throne to his eldest son Prince William by delegating him an important task as part of his final preparations to become King.

The future monarch has faced a 'wake-up call' for his future within the monarchy after attending Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican City.

A royal expert and historian believes: "This is a huge deal."

The Prince of Wales appeared in high spirit and maintained a somber look as he joined more than 100 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, to pay their respects to the late pontiff in St Peter's Square.

Royal Historian Alexander Larman weighed in on Prince William's iconic attendance, saying it appeared "unusual" for King Charles to not attend the funeral, it is in line with "royal tradition".

Larman, on GB News, explained: "Despite the very close relationship that the King had with the late Pope, it is for tradition that the ruler doesn't attend, and that the first in line does.

"Charles had a close friendship with the late Pope and in fact saw him on his wedding anniversary earlier this month, so a lot of people, I think, would be wishing that Charles had been able to break the protocol and attend today."

On William's attendance at the funeral, Larman claimed that the Prince of Wales has expressed "no interest" in religion.

"What's interesting about William's presence is that there's been a lot of discussion about whether Prince William is at all interested in religion, because he's never given any kind of public interview or statement about religious faith. And we know that his father is very interested in religion.

"And I'm sure that the King himself wishes that he'd been there to honour his friend and to honour this important figure."

Suggesting the move provides a "wake-up call" to William, Larman added that it may spur the future King to engage more with religion on a public scale.

Larman claimed: "Obviously, he is baptised in the Church of England, he is somebody who is an Anglican, not a Catholic, but nonetheless, he has never shown any interest in religion. He has never shown any kind of expression of faith or anything like that.

De described the move meaningful amid speculation of Prince William's preprations for his destined role, saying: "I see that this is not just an expression of leisure activity which has this huge, important value', which is more than just symbolic."

Noting the significance of Prince William's attendance on the world stage, Larman concluded by declaring that his presence will be "closely observed", and will put the future King among the "world's statesmen".

Larman said: "William, who clearly is being groomed as the future king, has been put in these positions where he is seen amongst other leading world statesmen, so I think this is the first time really outside of something like a royal wedding or a coronation or a funeral, he has been seen at a religious event.

"And as you can see from the pictures, this is a huge deal. This is an absolutely massive seismic day for so many people, and obviously, William's presence is going to be very closely observed."

With King Charles' ascension to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Prince William has moved up in the line of succession and is now the Prince of Wales.