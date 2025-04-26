George Clooney presented with unique gift commemorating his older self

George Clooney made to look back at his old self

George Clooney recently died his hair black which nobody liked - not even fans apparently.

The 63-year-old had adopted dark-coloured hairdo for his role as journalist Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway show, Good Night, and Good Luck.

However, it seems that people fondly revere him as Hollywood's popular silver fox.

The legendary actor was presented with a gift at a celebrity-loved restaurant Sardi's in Manhattan, as per Page Six.

It was a caricature of the Ocean's Eleven alum in old gray look.

As the portrait was revealed to the star, the filmmaker instantly noticed his previous look in the photo.

"I like the hair color," commented Clooney before jokingly admitting, "It's much better than my hair color right now."

The Up in the Air actor continued, "That's better. It's gray, mostly gray. There we are, thank you so much."

He signed the portrait though teasing that he had written Brad Pitt's name on it, whom he had worked with in multiple films.

For the unversed, Clooney had unveiled his new look in March sending the fans into frenzy since he had been one of the few people who had rocked the gray look gracefully for so long.

In an interview with New York Times, he confessed that his wife, Amal Clooney, won't like the changed look as 'nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair'.