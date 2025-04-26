Kate Middleton takes on Prince Philip's role as William prepares for throne

Princess Kate is following in the footsteps of a key royal figure while supporting his husband Prince William, who is set to ascend the throne in near future.

The Princess of Wales aims not to "outshine" her better half but to play an "influential" role behind the scenes.

The Times reported that Catherine let William take the lead whereas she herself performed important royal duties and made crucial decisions.

An insider claimed that Princess Kate is "hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making, and they approach it as a team. Like the late Queen and Prince Philip, and the King and Queen, they’re a good double act."

As per a royal biographer Penny Junor, the mother-of-three is "never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself."

Moreover, the source shared that Kate is making home tasks easy for William, especially by being a present mother to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The source said that the Prince of Wales follows three words of life mantra. "Normal, private, control."

"These are the things he wants: as normal a life as possible; private time for his family; and control over how he organises his life and work. Kate is just as strong on control and privacy as him," the new report revealed.