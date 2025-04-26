Princess Anne suffers new injury just months after hospitalisation

Prince Anne appeared to have suffered a new injury just months after she had recovered from her concussion which landed her in the hospital.

The Princess Royal had sparked concerns for her health when she appeared for the Easter Sunday service last week, heavily leaning on her umbrella for support.

Fans also noted hat she did not wait to greet with the Dean of Windsor as she went past Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who were chatting with the cleric. Meanwhile, Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence stopped to exchange pleasantries.

Now, Rebecca English, DailyMail’s Royal Editor, revealed that Anne did suffer a nasty injury following an “incident” at her Gatcombe Park Estate.

King Charles’ sister is in pain suffering from a “bruised leg” as a result of an accident which took place a few days prior to Easter. However, Anne – who is known to be the ‘hardest working royal’ – did not require any serious medical treatment for it.

According to a source, Anne “as ever, she just keeps going without fuss or fanfare”

No further details of the incident have been revealed.

Last year in June, Anne was rushed to the hospital for a head injury caused by an accident at her Gloucestershire estate. According to reports, the royal was kicked by a horse.

Anne stayed five nights in the hospital to get treatment for a concussion, but returned to royal duties just a month later despite needing more time to convalesce.

In her interview published earlier this year, Anne had admitted having no memory of the incident.

“You're jolly lucky... if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis [of sound mind] and last summer I was very close to not being…Take each day as it comes, they say,” she said. “You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus really.”