Real reason behind Anna Kendrick absence from ‘The Accountant 2’ laid bare

Anna Kendrick has recently shared real reason behind not joining The Accountant 2 movie.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who played accountant Dana Cummings in the 2016 movie, bid goodbye at the end of original movie when Ben Affleck’s character Christian leaves her a Pollock painting.

In the first movie, Anna’s character was linked to the case that Ben’s character worked on and therefore it would never make sense for the actress to make a return in the sequel.

Moreover, the second movie has a new arc with Jon Bernthal back as Christian’s brother.

While discussing Anna’s absence from the sequel, the director Gavin O’Connor told The Direct, “The second movie was always for Bill [Dubuque] and I to start to unite the two brothers. Very slowly.”

“They had to start to start to fix all their can I say shit, all their shit, their issues. So, that was always the intention for the second movie,” explained the movie-maker.

However, in another interview with The New York Times, Gavin shared that Anna would make a comeback in The Accountant 3 if it’s ever made.

“One thing we’ve talked about is the idea of bringing Anna – who plays Christian’s love interest in the first movie – back,” pointed out the director.

Gavin added, “Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves… she and I have been texting. She said she’s a hundred percent in if we want.”