Real reason behind Anna Kendrick absence from ‘The Accountant 2’ laid bare

Anna Kendrick has recently shared real reason behind not joining The Accountant 2 movie.
The Oscar-nominated actress, who played accountant Dana Cummings in the 2016 movie, bid goodbye at the end of original movie when Ben Affleck’s character Christian leaves her a Pollock painting.
In the first movie, Anna’s character was linked to the case that Ben’s character worked on and therefore it would never make sense for the actress to make a return in the sequel.
Moreover, the second movie has a new arc with Jon Bernthal back as Christian’s brother.
While discussing Anna’s absence from the sequel, the director Gavin O’Connor told The Direct, “The second movie was always for Bill [Dubuque] and I to start to unite the two brothers. Very slowly.”
“They had to start to start to fix all their can I say shit, all their shit, their issues. So, that was always the intention for the second movie,” explained the movie-maker.
However, in another interview with The New York Times, Gavin shared that Anna would make a comeback in The Accountant 3 if it’s ever made.
“One thing we’ve talked about is the idea of bringing Anna – who plays Christian’s love interest in the first movie – back,” pointed out the director.
Gavin added, “Maybe Christian can finally get the love that he deserves… she and I have been texting. She said she’s a hundred percent in if we want.”
Olivia Rodrigo delights fans as she returns to the red-carpet
Queen Elizabeth planned her death with poise and composure
Queen Camilla's family member 'finds it impossible' to follow a crucial royal protocol
Ben Affleck recalls working experience with Kevin Costner alongside Matt Damon as extras on 1989 movie
Queen Camilla's position in the royal family further strengthens as key royal showers praises
Hailey Bieber reveals Justin Bieber’s role in her life as she achieves huge milestone