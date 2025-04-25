Gordon Ramsay opens up about one annoying habit that his wife hates

Gordon Ramsay has recently opened up about one kitchen habit that leaves his wife Tana annoyed.
While speaking on The Savoy Originals’ podcast, the celebrity chef, who shares five children with Tana, revealed that his wife chided him for cooking their five-year-old son Oscar a “posh' bangers and mash”.
“I will do sausage and mash with baked beans and make it look like a three-star Michelin sausage, mash and baked beans,” said the 58-year-old.
The renowned chef pointed out, “And I'll put the beans on one at a time, and I'll finish them, making mashed potatoes like [French chef] Robuchon did, with 70 per cent butter.”
“And then Tana will kick me up and say, 'What are you doing? Our son is five years of age and you're playing with these sausages. Stop it,’” mentioned Gordon.
The chef also shared that he’s only dined at his restaurants twice as he found them “too posh and intimidating”.
“Once was for Megan’s birthday, and the second time was with Bradley Cooper when we were together for the movie Burnt,” he told podcast.
Gordon added, “It’s not my style. It’s too posh for me. It sounds weird, right? You built the place, and it’s like, too posh for you.”
