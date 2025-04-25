Justin Bieber’s close bond with Timothée Chalamet revealed: Report

Justin Bieber has recently bonded well with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the Baby hit-maker hit well with Wonka actor over their past connection with Selena Gomez.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin met Timothée through his wife Hailey Bieber, who’s a close friend of Kylie.

Both stars often arranged their meetup in LA over coffee or to grab food in Beverly Hills.

Sharing insight into Timothée and Justin’s close friendship, another source told Daily Mail, “Timothée knows what it is like to start working at a young age, so Justin can relate to him.”

“He is also really good at handling fame and gives advice to Justin,” explained an insider.

The source noted that the Dune actor “tells Justin to not take it all so seriously and just cut loose, be yourself”.

Timothée is a great influence on Justin, a rock, because he is so stable whereas Justin is more emotional,” mentioned an insider.

The source further said that the actor “also has that New Yorker sensibility where he just doesn't care, he does his thing and he doesn't give a crap what people say”.

Another interesting link was Selena – Justin dated her for over a decade ago and Timothée played her lover in the 2019 Woody Allen movie, Rainy Day in New York.

These days, Justin and Timothée move in the same circles while Selena is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco.

Meanwhile, Hailey and Kylie have become closer pals in the past year after meeting through her older sister Kendall.

“Hailey spent a lot of time with Kylie at Coachella, she even shared photos of her on social media. They are tight,” added an insider.