‘You’ actors explain the explosive moment in season 5 finale

‘You’ actors dish on shocking season 5 finale that left fans baffled

Penn Badgley’s character, Joe Goldberg, left fans stunned at the ending of You Season 5 finale, in which the character reached his final end.

During the finale episode Badgley’s character was shown reading letters from people who still support him in prison.

The character used the technique of fourth wall break, in which he directly addressed the audience, in last season of the series which premiered on Thursday, April 24th.

“Why am I in a cage when these crazies write me all the depraved things they want me to do to them? Maybe we have a problem as a society. Maybe we should fix what’s broken in us,” Badgley’s character began, as Radiohead’s track Creep played in the background.

“Maybe the problem isn’t me. Maybe it’s you,” he added as he broke the fourth wall to ask the audience a thought-provoking question.

Speaking of the moment, Natasha Behnam, who plays Dominique, told Us Weekly, “Everybody fell in love with Joe Goldberg because it’s a TV show and we love it. But I think having that layer of ‘Hey, remember that he is a serial killer.'”

Behnam added, “We’re having fun with the show — but let’s all come together and remember this person caused horrible atrocities.”

Pete Ploszek, who plays Harrison, also chimed in, “That was masterful. It’s such a big and beautiful swing by the writers. As we’ve all witnessed this over the years, supported it, been intrigued, curious and have demanded more and more. You do have to pause and reflect on that.”