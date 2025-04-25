Meghan Markle drops emotional video after King Charles key announcement

Meghan Markle drops emotional video after Palace announces royal reunion

Meghan Markle issued an 'important' update after King Charles made a major announcement about the royal family's reunion.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video from the emotional ceremony of the Lost Screen Memorial in New York City, which is a deeply moving art installation honouring the lives of children lost to online harm.

Prince Harry and Meghan urged people across the world to put their differences aside and reunite to protect the young generation from the scary digital world.

Alongside her video, Meghan wrote, "An important and emotional evening last night in NY as we unveiled #NoChildLostToSocialMedia with parents and families who have lost their children to online harms."

She added, "My husband and I have worked with many of these families for the last several years, and through The Archewell Foundation and our program The Parents’ Network, we support them in their grief and stand with them in their call for action."

At the end of her note, Meghan made a heartfelt plea from the creator's community to become an 'example' for the youth by "sharing goodness and kindness and positivity."

"Let’s tell our children that they are enough, and that this life is worth living. And let’s ensure that no child is lost to social media. With your support, we can effect change," Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother said.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan's meaningful message came after Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside key royal members for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.