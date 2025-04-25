'TSITP' Season 3 teaser: Taylor Swift's hits take center stage

The Summer I Turned Pretty has unveiled its intense first glimpse into the final season.

Following the season two finale, where Belly (Lola Tung) chose Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno ) over Conrad (Christopher Briney), the teaser features them deeply in love with each other.

The clip begins with Taylor Swift’s Daylight playing in the background as scenes of Belly and Jeremiah are shown in love while attending college together. They sneak kisses in the library, dance in the quad, and spend summers at cousins’ house, as happy as they can be.

Towards the ending of the video, Conrad shows up at Belly’s door step and the background song changes to Red (Taylor’s Version).

The teaser kept up with the show’s tradition of using songs from Swift’s catalogue to promote the drama.

In season one the trailer premiered This Love (Taylor’s Version) more than a year before 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album was released.

When the season trailer debuted, it featured Back to December (Taylor's Version); given this pattern, season three's trailer might include an unreleased re-recorded song.

Along with the teaser, the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, also released synopsis of the final instalment.

"Summer will never be the same. It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life," the synopsis reads.

"Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart," it added.

The 11-episode season is slated for release on July 16 on streaming platform.