Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner almost ditched 2025 Golden Globes: Source

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were very close to skipping Golden Globes for a particular reason.

The loved-up couple had made the stunning appearance at the award ceremony January 5 sending fans into frenzy.

However, reportedly the duo was on the verge of arriving late at the event to avoid a certain part of it.

Nikki Glaser herself revealed that the Dune star's publicist had been informed beforehand about the inclusion of 29-year-old in her Golden Globes monologue.

During her recent appearance at Time100 Summit, the 40-year-old shared that as a result of this, Chalamet was planning to 'skip' her opening remarks.

Glaser confessed that she didn't 'begrudge' him for doing that.

She understood that he was with his girlfriend who was already 'subject of so many jokes'.

For the unversed, Zendaya's former costar's moustache and his voice work in his role as Bob Dylan in the movie A Complete Unknown were poked fun at.

The stand-up comedian jibed during her performance, "Timothée Chalamet, you have the most gorgeous eyelashes — on your upper lip. That is such a good look."

The TV host further took a dig at the American actor, "You were so good and in A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan. I read that your singing voice was so accurate that even Bob Dylan admitted that it was absolutely horrible."

Glaser is set to reappear as host at the Golden Globes 2026.