Penn Badgely shocking response to YOU ending revealed

Penn Badgely reacts to Netflix series ending

Penn Badgely got candid about how he feels about the Netflix series coming to its end after five seasons.

The season 5 of the thriller debuted on April 25 garnering mix reviews.

Surprisingly Gossip Girl alum confessed that he is 'glad' that there will be no more upcoming seasons.

Despite seeing his popularity soar high as the villainous leading man Joe Goldberg, the 38-year-old feels it is good time to bid farewell to the character.

The American actor confessed in an interview with The Guardian that the question of how society rewards bad people 'was a more playful question' around a decade back – but not now.

Blake Lively's ex admitted that in today's time it has more 'stakes' involved.

Badgely expressed his concerns with the way the charming stalker is 'liked' by the fans.

He sees it problematic that his mentally ill character has viewers' sympathy.

However, the Hollywood star views the story's end as the 'best resolution' for Joe.

The series has got scathing reviews from the critics who have labelled the final installment as 'insultingly rubbish' and 'woefully underbaked'.

The Guardian gave it 2 out of 5-star rating.

For the unversed, the final season brought the lead character back to New York City completing full-circle moment in the story.

There his wife Kate Lockwood aided him in getting back the custody of his child Henry. However, he soon became interested in Bronte as the story progressed with a lot more happening in it.