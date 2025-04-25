Florence Pugh faces shocking incident after premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’

Florence Pugh suffered a major setback after the premiere of her new film, Thunderbolts* at Leicester Square.

The Little Women actress was chauffeured to an after-party to celebrate her new Marvel movie with her co-stars David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

According to The Sun, the Oppenheimer star was seen stepping out of the car in sheer nude dress with "her family and friends pulled up in five Mercedes vans to the after-party."

However, the source shared harrowing details about the robbery.

"Not long after they’d gone inside, a motorbike with two blokes in balaclavas pulled up and they smashed out a side window of one of the vans," they said. "The chauffeurs who were driving the vans didn’t have a chance to do anything, it all happened so quickly."

The insider revealed that they took "laptop and a mobile phone from the middle seats." Thankfully Pugh and her family were save yet they are still in shock.

The Met Police confirmed the van attack had been reported to its officer. However, no arrest has been made yet.

Meanwhile, Pugh, who plays assassin Yelena Belova in the MCU, accompanied by her co-stars David Harbour, Lewis Pullman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, continued to promote her new film after the raid.

The film, Thunderbolts* is set to release on May 1.