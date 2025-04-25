Sydney Sweeney slated to star in new video game movie by Jon M. Chu

Sydney Sweeney to star in 'Split Fiction' movie

Sydney Sweeney is officially leveling up—this time from Hollywood to the gaming multiverse. The Euphoria star is set to headline the film adaptation of hit video game Split Fiction, and if that wasn’t enough star power, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is also on board to direct.

Variety reports that the script is in the hands of Deadpool & Wolverine screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, so expect the story to come packed with sharp wit, chaos, and probably a few fourth-wall breaks if we're lucky.

The movie will be produced by Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson under their newly renamed banner Story Kitchen (previously dj2 Entertainment), in collaboration with Chu’s Electric Somewhere.

And Sydney isn’t just starring—she’s also stepping into an executive producer role.

Split Fiction, the game that started it all, comes from developer Hazelight Studios and publisher Electronic Arts.

It blends fantasy and sci-fi in a co-op adventure where two authors, Mio and Zoe, end up trapped in the very worlds they wrote.

Created by Hazelight chief Josef Fares and Sebastian Johansson, the game features split-screen mechanics, unique character abilities, and just the right amount of creative gameplay.

So far, it’s unclear whether Sweeney will take on the role of Mio or Zoe—two very different characters with their own flair and challenges—but either way, fans are already buzzing with excitement.

And it’s easy to see why.

Since its March 6 release, Split Fiction has been on fire, selling over two million copies in its first week and drawing rave reviews.

The momentum hasn’t slowed, with numbers climbing and player enthusiasm showing no signs of fading.

Back in March, Variety first broke the news that a movie was in the works and already stirring up a studio bidding frenzy at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.