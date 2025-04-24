Kensington Palace releases Prince William's statement as he prepares to leave UK

Kensington Palace has released new pictures of Prince William with his latest statement ahead of his visit to Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts have shared exciting update about the future King's visit to Mentivity House in South London on Thursday.

William was mobbed by fans as he returned to official duties on April 24. One admirer even leaped across the grass to get a selfie with the heir to the British throne.

As the father-of-three walked towards the building, two royal fans could be seen running towards the future King. One fan ran and hugged Prince William, getting a selfie with him.

The royal wrote in his statement: "Great to be at Mentivity House in South London and to see how it provides a safe and inspiring space for young people."

The statement continued: "As an organisation built on trust, listening, and a deep understanding of local needs, @mentivity is an outstanding example of what’s possible when those at the grassroots are empowered."

William is gearing up to travel to Italy to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who died this week at 88. The funeral Mass will take place Saturday in St. Peter’s Square.