Martha Stewart expresses admiration for Glen Powell

Martha Stewart has recently expressed her admiration for Glen Powell.

In a new interview with PEOPLE on April 23, the television personality had nothing but praise for Glen who lately appeared on The Martha Stewart Podcast earlier this month.

“He’s very handsome in a very natural way, and he has a really nice body,” she told the outlet.

Martha said, “He just had on sort of a European polo shirt and he looked really good in it.”

“He didn’t have a coat; it was cold outside,” mentioned the businesswoman.

Martha further said, “His hair looked great and he’s charming.”

“He was very talkative and he was very excited about his new sauces,” continued the author, while referencing the actor’s condiment line, Smash Kitchen.

Martha continued, “And he was also very nice about talking about his growing up. A good podcast candidate.”

During the podcast episode, the television personality gushes over Glen’s acting, saying she watched the 2023 movie, Anyone But You.

Meanwhile, Glen’s friendship with Sydney Sweeney came forward after the actress attended Twisters actor’s sister Leslie’s wedding in March following her breaking off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

“They are definitely not together,” clarified Cyndy, Glen’s mother while speaking to Daily Mail last month.

As far as Glen was concerned, the actor subtly addressed the rumours during an April 2 appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends.

“She and Sydney are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding,” pointed out Glen.

The actor added, “The Powells know how to do it right, and so, all the people that love her were there.”