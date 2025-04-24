How Meghan Markle deals with 'online hate' and protects her mental health

Prince Harry accompanied Meghan Markle to support her appearance at the TIME100 Summit

Meghan Markle is learning to block out the buzz.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit in NYC on April 23, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about navigating public scrutiny and protecting her mental health.

“I’ve made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my well-being and certainly to role model that as well for my children,” she told Time CEO Jessica Sibley.

Meghan, 43, admitted she avoids reading online reactions to her work, whether it's her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, her As Ever brand, or her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

Instead, she draws inspiration from Tina Fey’s famous line: “If you ever start to feel good about yourself, they have this thing called the internet… and you can find a lot of people there who don't like you.”

Being a mom to Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, has only strengthened her boundaries. “I'm conscious of not just raising very strong and confident young woman, but also having a son,” she said. “It starts with whatever is going on internally.”