Prince Harry taken for granted in NYC

Prince Harry has received fresh blow during his visit to New York City with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in NYC on Wednesday to attend TIME100 Summit, where Meghan Markle shared new personal details about her life and the family with whom she lives in Montecito.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly shot himself in the foot with his decision to accompany his wife Meghan Markle as he was seen in the background.

Harry failed to get the spotlight as cameras focused on him only to capture his stressful moments during his appearance with Meghan, who's attracting media at the event.

A friend of the Duke claims: "Harry has never been a person who loves to be in cameras as he avoids publicity and loves to remain as low key."

They added: "Harry prefers to live life on his own terms and feels uncomfortable in front of cameras when he's not surrounded by friends and familiar faces."

Lauding Harry's personality and priority to give his wife more space and respect, the friend went on: "The Duke has no interest or thirst to get the spotlight. He's a simple boy."

Eyewitnesses noted a painfully awkward moment when the Duchess of Sussex appeared to ignore her husband's gestures of affection when the Duke extended his arm to her as she exited the car.

Meghan unwillingly ditched her husband and hugged someone else before heading to the venue. Commenting on Harry's appearance, another expert claimed that Harry appeared to be in the role of "spare" as he was not the center attention.