Gallagher brothers reveals exciting news ahead of Oasis reunion

Two of Oasis band members, Liam and Noel Gallagher, delighted fans with a mini-reunion ahead of taking the stage for the rock band’s first-ever show since its 2009 split.

Earlier this week, the Gallagher brothers rang into the festive spirit and enjoyed an "absolutely incredible" Easter together.

On Monday, April 21, Liam took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that his brother Noel, along with his two sons, Donovan and Sonny, paid him a visit over the weekend.

"So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs [sic]," he wrote in the post. "i obviously blew there [sic] minds coz im cool as f*** you heard it here 1st LG x."

Fans were elated about the brother’s casual meetup and expressed their happiness in the comments section, with one saying, "That's awesome." Another added, "I am Happy for all of you."

"I'm glad for u," a third wrote before a fourth chimed in, saying, "cool."

Notably, the brothers enjoyed some quality time three months before kicking off the Brit rock band’s global reunion tour in July.

Taking over the stage, Oasis will first perform at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, before stopping in the U.K. in advance of a North American leg beginning August 24 in Toronto.

The Oasis' highly anticipated reunion comes after decades of tension between the brothers, who last performed together during the band’s 2009 tour, followed by an infamous backstage blow-up in Paris, which led to the band’s split.