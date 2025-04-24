Bella Ramsey talks embracing Ellie's strength beyond physical appearance

Bella Ramsey talks about her role in newly released show

Bella Ramsey recently made a surprising revelation about their latest TV show, The Last Of Us season two.

The 21-year-old actor, who received widespread acclaim for their portrayal of Ellie in the 2023 thriller series, spoke candidly about returning to the character in the newly released season.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey shared that the season two draws inspiration from the 2020 video game, The Last Of Us Part Two.

Speaking to the outlet, they explained, “It was cool to feel really…capable. But I got quite fixated on the way that Ellie looks in the game and her physical stature and, to be specific, the muscle definition in her arms. And I didn’t look like that. My body type isn’t that.”

Talking about the show’s co-creator, Craig Mazin, the Game Of Thrones star added, “He never put that expectation on me. He wanted me to look strong and feel strong, and that was in how I carried myself, my posture, and the confidence you have. It was a challenge for me to let myself off the hook for not looking computer-generated.”

Later in the interview, Ramsey also revealed that they had deactivated their social media accounts ahead of the season two launch to avoid potential criticism from video game fans.

The Last Of Us season two, which premiered on April 13, shocked viewers with its “brutal” ending.