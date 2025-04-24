Brad Pitt tying the knot again following divorce with Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt finalize divorce after eight years

Brad Pitt has reportedly made a major life decision after his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

The duo got married in 2014. Both Jolie and Pitt are biological parents to three children, whereas, the couple adopted three kids during the course of their marriage.

In 2016, the Maleficent star filed for divorce with the 61-year-old Hollywood star.

The two finally reached a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024 after fighting the long-standing legal battle for eight years.

According to the reports, the Bullet Train star was not looking forward to marry anyone again.

But the latest claims are telling a different story. news has been circulating on the internet that Pitt has proposed marriage to his 32-year-old girlfriend Ines De Ramon just before leaving for a six-week film shoot in New Zealand.

Radar Online reported that, “Brad is finally feeling free of his past and the seemingly endless divorce from Angelina. He wants Ines to know he’ll always be there for her, no matter how far he travels for work.”

There are rumours that the lovebirds are planning a traditional church wedding, which might take place in the late summer of early fall.

A close source revealed, “Brad’s no kid, but he wants to give her the church wedding she deserves without turning it into a reality show circus.”

Even though, Pitt’s team has denied the engagement rumours, still there are some sources claiming that a wedding is around the corner.