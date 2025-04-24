Meghan Markle's TIME100 appearance sends powerful message about her royal ties

Meghan Markle turned heads at the TIME100 Summit in New York, where her poised presence and styling choices quietly echoed her ongoing connection to the royal legacy she married into.

Attending the high-profile event alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex exudes confidence and elegance as the couple arrived at Jazz, Lincoln Centre for the prestigious gathering.

Harry and Meghan stepped inside the venue with a smile on their faces as the pair radiated charm during their visit to the major U.S. city for the fifth edition of the summit.

Meghan looked stunning in a white button-up shirt. However a statement belt and gold watch elevated her look, while her hoop earrings and soft, loose waves completed the sophisticated ensemble.

Interestingly she wore a piece of jewellery once belonging to Princess Diana, mother of Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Duchess was among a group of notable attendees, including stars like Demi Moore and Ryan Reynolds.

It is important to mention that Meghan was not featured on any of the five international covers of TIME'S 100 most influential people list this year.

Still, her presence and her subtle statement it carried-left a lasting impression, showcasing her ongoing evolution as a global public figure with deep personal and symbolic connections to her royal past.



