What’s next for Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle reveals new ambitious plans after New York appearance

Meghan Markle is remains undeterred by backlash as she continues to make major strides in her entrepreneurial journey amid growing royal tensions.

The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared during a discussion at the Time100 Summit in New York City, revealed that she has her eyes set on a new mission after As Ever success.

Meghan revealed that after her Netflix stint, podcast series and lifestyle brand, she is now looking to “uplift other female founders” by investing in more female-founded companies.

“That is very, very important to me because they are so under-resourced and under-supported,” she said, via Inc.

The former Suits actress previously invested in consumer companies, like haircare and wellness brand Highbrow Hippie and vegan instant latte brand Clevr. She also invested in women’s health startups like Midi Health, a virtual care platform for women in perimenopause and menopause.

Following her New York appearance, the Duchess of Sussex shared a statement via their official Sussex website.

“Meghan reflected on the intentionality that drives her work—leading with purpose, creating with care, and building a legacy that champions women and uplifts communities,” the statement read.

“She spoke candidly about her entrepreneurial journey and latest ventures. The conversation also explored how Meghan finds balance between her public roles and private life. She offered a grounded and personal perspective on motherhood, creativity, and carving out space for what matters most.”