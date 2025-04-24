Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson fuel breakup speculations

Sophie Turner has recently fueled breakup speculations with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson after she unfollowed him on Instagram.

The Game of Thrones star reportedly started dating Viscount Cowdray's son back in December 2023 months after she announced her split from Joe Jonas following four years of marriage.

In the meantime, Sophie began posting photos of Peregrine including one loved-up photo where she was wrapped around him taken in a bathroom mirror over the last two years.

However, for now, Peregrine's presence on Sophie’s insta account has been less visible.

Strangely, the actress didn’t include a post from a Paris trip in March he was on with Sophie and her friends.

To note, the actress and Peregrine were last spotted together at the Louis Vuitton show on March 10 before having dinner at Siena in the French capital.

But in last few weeks, Sophie and Peregrine were not seen together on her social media profile.

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie has definitely unfollowed Peregrine, but they are unsure whether he still follows the actress social media account because he has a private platform.

Prior to Paris, Sophie also enjoyed a girls’ trip to the Maldives with her friends but Peregrine could not attend the trip.

Interestingly, the Joan actress disclosed that she was “happy” to spend time with her “besties”.

Multiple sources spilled to Dailymail.com that Sophie is not planning to have children with Peregrine anytime soon.

The actress “is open to having kids one day even though that is not on the slate for right now. She is in love with Peregrine, and she knows that he wants to be a father one day as this is discussed with couples,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “Sophie loves her kids very much and is a great mom. She puts her children first which Peregrine admires her for.”