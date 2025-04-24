Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman land in legal trouble

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman expected to be summoned in court

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are expecting to be summoned to court “anytime” now, because of their pal Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum’s ongoing case with her It Ends With Us co-star is getting more complicated with each hearing, and her A-Lister friends might have gotten involved against their will.

The pop superstar, 35, and the actor, 56, will “definitely be served this week,” a source told Daily Mail on Tuesday, April 22nd.

“It could happen at any time,” the insider went on to add, sharing that the Anti-Hero hitmaker has been “waiting” to be summoned.

The legal battle began in December 2024 when Lively sued Baldoni for organising a smear campaign against her and creating an uncomfortable environment on set.

The Jane the Virgin star counter-sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation with a $400 million lawsuit in January.

The Grammy winner was pulled into the case when Baldoni claimed that Lively had used her friendship with Swift to manipulate him into accepting her production changes in the film.

Baldoni claimed that Lively named Swift and Reynolds as her “creative barometers” and “dragons” she was “lucky” to have in her corner.

The legal battle brought Lively and Swift’s friendship to a rocky stage. However, earlier in March, an insider claimed that the songwriter “is a strong woman” who is “not afraid” of being dragged into the legal drama.