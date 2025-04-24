Elizabeth Hurley’s pal Elton John gets shocked by Billy Ray Cyrus romance

Elizabeth Hurley’s friends are surprised by new relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley’s friends, including Elton John, seemingly cannot digest her budding romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 59-year-old model and actress made the surprising confession by going public with the country singer on Easter Sunday by sharing a cosy picture.

Speaking of the relationship, one of Hurley's friends told Page Six, “She’s been waiting a long time for romance. I think she likes the whole cowboy thing,” sharing that she flew out to celebrate Easter with Cyrus at his Nashville estate.

Meanwhile her close friend, Elton John, seems confused about the relationship, as a source informed, “Liz’s friends think it must be a joke or madness, but they aren’t saying it to her. Elton may not understand this relationship, and is a bit bemused by it. But for all his faults, Elton is really loyal to Liz.”

The legendary singer is “tight as family” with the actress. He opened up his home to Hurley as she recovered after giving birth to her son, Damian.

John is also godfather to the young actor.

Although some friends are hesitant over the relationship, one declared, “This is not a hoax. Liz is not a hoaxy person; she’s very sincere, very bright and I think she likes him.”

The close friend added, “Just look at the photo of them together — she looks happy! People are so quick to be mean,” referring to their snap from Easter.