'The Voice' welcomes beloved coach back for upcoming season

The Voice is bringing back one of the fan favourite coaches on the singing competition’s signature red chairs for the upcoming season.

American rapper, record producer, and actor Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., better known by his stage name Snoop Dogg, will return to the coaching chair in The Voice Season 28.

On Wednesday, April 23, it has been revealed that the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker has been tapped to make a comeback in the show as part of his new partnership with NBCUniversal.

The expansive collaboration with his Death Row Pictures company will further enable him to explore various roles in television, sports, film, and streaming projects, as per Variety.

For the unversed, Snoop Dogg, 53, made his coaching debut in season 26 of The Voice, currently in its 27th instalment.

In the 2024 season, the other three judges were Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Reba McEntire.

While The Underdoggs actor sat out the ongoing season, Buble, alongside other veterans John Legend and Adam Levine, and rookie coach Kelsea Ballerini, are making the calls.

Additionally, out of the four iconic turning chairs, only one has been filled so far, while the remaining three names for the coaching spots have stayed under wraps.

However, with names like Snoop Dogg in the mix there's a strong possibility that past coaches could return.

Potential contenders might include Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Jason Derulo, Miley Cyrus, Usher, and more.