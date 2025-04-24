Penn Badgley reveals honest opinion about ‘Gossip Girl’

Penn Badgley sets record straight on ‘Gossip Girl’ final twist

Penn Badgley would have made some significant changes in Gossip Girl, if it were up to him.

The 38-year-old actor shared his candid opinion on the big revelation at the end of the show, which revealed his character, Dan Humphrey as the Gossip Girl.

During his appearance at the podcast, Call Her Daddy, the You star shared who he would have wanted to be the secret Gossip Girl behind it all.

"It wouldn't have made sense for anybody. We all wanted it to be Dorota," Badgley said, referring to Blair Waldorf's maid, played by Zuzanna Szadkowski.

Nevertheless, Badgley added, the hindrance was that they wanted it to be “series regular.”

When host Alex Cooper asked his thoughts on his on-screen father, Rufus Humphrey, played by Matthew Seattle, being the stirrer of the plot, Badgley responded, "Series regular. They needed to be one of the core six. Otherwise, nobody cares."

The core six likely refers to the regular cast members, including him, Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, and Taylor Momsen.

The Easy A actor also went on to share how he found out about his character being revealed as the Gossip Girl.

"I was in the hair and makeup trailer room. Don't remember what I was wearing. JFK was not assassinated on that day. It was just me being Gossip Girl. But I remember just being like, kinda like, 'Huh, ok.' I'm trying to math it, it's tough.”

He joked, “Alright. And we've got a shoot tomorrow. Cool."