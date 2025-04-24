Teddi Mellencamp shares hopeful cancer update on stage 4

Teddi Mellencamp on cancer update

Teddi Mellencamp is choosing positivity, hope—and maybe a happy dance or two—as she shares a major update in her fight against stage 4 cancer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, gave fans the uplifting news in a heartfelt Instagram video on Wednesday.

“The crying is already done,” she said with a smile.

“I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this [treatment] all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good!”

Cue the confetti—and maybe a little cautious optimism. Mellencamp explained she has two more sessions of immunotherapy left and, if all continues to go well, “hopefully [she will be] done and cancer-free.”

“I’m gonna keep a positive outlook because that’s the way that my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. “He’s like, ‘You did this. You got this.’”

In the caption of her post, Mellencamp echoed that hopeful note, “I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course.”

She also took a moment to thank her followers for their “love, prayers and positivity” during what has undoubtedly been a challenging journey.

This promising update comes not long after the reality star got candid about the scary uncertainty of her diagnosis.

Speaking to Nightline earlier this month, she shared that her odds of recovery had been placed at a flip-a-coin level.

“It’s one of my favorite things to ask is ‘How long I got?’ or ‘What are my chances?’ And they often times say, ’50/50,’” Mellencamp said. Her reaction? Understandably real.

“’50/50?! I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50 percent of the time. I don’t want this!'”

Teddi first revealed she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022.

Things escalated earlier this year when multiple tumors were found on her brain. She underwent emergency surgery to remove four of them and has since been undergoing immunotherapy to target the remaining tumors.

Now, with the latest update showing encouraging progress, Mellencamp is proving that while reality TV may have made her a star, her real-life strength is what’s truly inspiring.