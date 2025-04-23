David Harbour finally addresses Lily Allen split rumours

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and share two daughters from her previous marriage

David Harbour is finally speaking out about the speculation surrounding his marriage to Lily Allen.

In a new interview with GQ Hype published Wednesday, April 23, the Stranger Things star didn’t confirm or deny the split outright. But made it clear he’s not interested in feeding the rumour mill.

“I’m protective of the people and the reality of my life,” Harbour said. “There’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole.”

He added that speaking on the matter would only encourage “a salacious s**tshow of humiliation.”

While Harbour didn’t directly address the status of their relationship, he hinted at personal upheaval.

“There’s a lot of change. A tremendous amount of change,” he admitted. Instead of resisting it, he said, “the best thing that I can do is take all of that experience and pour it into work… I can always be of use.”

Harbour, 50, and Allen, 39, tied the knot in 2020 and share two daughters from her previous marriage. Rumours of a split began in late 2024 after Harbour was reportedly seen on Raya and later appeared at public events without his wedding ring.

Allen hasn’t directly commented on the breakup but revealed on her Miss Me? podcast that she’d been “spiralling,” later sharing that time in a treatment centre helped her feel “grateful” and “stronger.” She’s now focused on a “lifelong journey of healing.”