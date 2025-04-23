King Charles, Queen Camilla in preparation for major reception at Buckingham Palace

Their Majesties will welcome guests who have made meaningful contributions in supporting those affected by cancer

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host a heartfelt reception at Buckingham Palace on April 30, honouring community efforts in cancer care and awareness.

Their Majesties will welcome guests who have made meaningful contributions in supporting those affected by cancer, along with the Duchess of Gloucester charity advocates, medical professionals, and individuals with personal experiences of the disease.

Special guests will include broadcaster Adele Roberts, TV personality Ashley Cain, actor Richard E. Grant, and the parents of the late Dame Deborah James, all of whom have inspired many through their cancer-related advocacy, reported GB News.

Representatives from royal patronages, such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Breast Cancer Now, Maggie's and Children's Hospice South West will showcase their community outreach and support services through interactive displays.

Adding a powerful touch to the event, the ITV Change+ Check Choir, composed of women who detected breast cancer after an ITV1 campaign, will perform during the gathering.

The event comes during a deeply personal time for the Royal Family, as both King Charles and Princess Kate continue to navigate their own cancer diagnosis.