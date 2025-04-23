Harry Styles comeback album has special connection with 'Berlin'?

Harry Styles inspiration behind new album revealed

Grammy Award winner Harry Styles has been away from the limelight for quite some time.

After concluding his global musical trip ‘Love on Tour’ in 2023, the 31-year-old took some time off for himself. Since then, he has not done any major gigs or released any music.

As per the reports, the former One Direction singer is preparing to mark his comeback soon with another studio album.

Supposedly, Harry started working on the new venture last year in March and is currently busy finishing up the record.

The fresh reports suggest that the As It Was singer is recording his new album, which has a special connection with Berlin.

Allegedly, his fourth album is going to honour music legend David Bowie, who recorded three albums in the German city.

According to an insider, "Harry wanted to take some time out following Harry’s House and his massive world tour."

Sources told The Sun, "Now, he is busy finishing up his next record and, like Bowie, Berlin seems to be the city which is inspiring him. Harry loves having a bit of mystery around what he does."

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker and his team are really excited to release what’s in store.

As per the informant, ‘There is a huge amount of interest in what Harry is going to do next, and his team are really excited about releasing it to the world.’

Styles released his third album named ‘Harry’s House’, in 2022 before going on a break.