'Wednesday' season 2 teaser depicts Jenna Ortega more brutal than before

Jenna Ortega is all set to reprise her renowned character Wednesday Addams in the second season of the horror comedy show.
The makers have finally dropped the much-awaited teaser of Wednesday season 2 featuring Ortega.
The mystery drama will be bringing back the 22-year-old being more brutal as compared to the first part.
Netflix just released the first glimpse with a caption, “Back in black. From visionary Tim Burton, Wednesday Season 2 returns this summer.”
The trailblazing snippet has a gripping affect and has left leave viewers in chills.
The all-new season has been divided into parts and will be releasing separately on two different dates.
The first part is coming out on August 6, whereas, the second part is going to release on September 3.
Fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting for the show to come out soon.
After watching the teaser, one fan commented, “She’s back.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “I can’t wait!!!”
Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday features Jenna alongside Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White and many more.
