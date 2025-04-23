Ben Affleck dishes on raising kids like normal ‘classic’ teenagers

Ben Affleck shares rare glimpse into teaching life lessons to kids

Ben Affleck is strict about teaching his kids that life is not a bed of roses, as they grow up into young adults.

The 52-year-old actor and filmmaker revealed his seemingly harsh rules that he needs to adopt as a parent to let his kids become independent.

The Good Will Hunting star, who reportedly has a net worth of $150 million, revealed that he turned down his son Samuel’s, 13, request for a pair of sneakers worth $6000, in an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends podcast.

“He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, ‘These sneakers are $6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got $6,000?’” Affleck jokingly told the host on Tuesday.

“He was like, ‘We have the money.’ I was like, ‘I have the money! You’re broke,’” added the Gone Girl actor.

Affleck went on to explain, “You love your kids. You want to give them everything and do everything for them,” adding, “you do [kids] a disservice” by not teaching them “you have to work” for what they want.

The Oscar winner continued, “Well, he’s got shoes, just no crazy expensive fancy shoes, And I’m like, ‘Well, if you want that, you can work 1,000 hours.’ You know what I mean? Minimum wage. And once you work 1,000 hours, you may not want to spend that on a pair of sneakers.”

Affleck also shared that his eldest children Violet and Seraphina are already working and have “classic teenager” jobs.