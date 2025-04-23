Sharon Osbourne's fans disappointed as entire talk show tour cancelled at last minute

Sharon Osbourne's live-stage debut cancelled due to 'family issue'

Sharon Osbourne called off her entire talk show, named Cut The Crap, at the last moment sending fans into frenzy with shock and disappointment.

The wife of Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne was supposed to talk on the show about some of the 'hardest years of her eventful life', as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, the 72-year-old was also supposed to answer questions asked by audience members 'about her and her extraordinary life'.

However, as Mirror reported, the tour got cancelled apparently due to a 'family issue'.

The former X factor judge was scheduled to be in Scandinavia this week for 'a series of four shows' with the first show to be held in Stockholm, Tuesday April 22.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time the music mogul had to cancel any event due to a family matter.

Previous year, Sharon couldn't make it to a public appearance at Mad Monster Party in Phoenix since her 76-year-old rocker husband wasn't able to fly at the time.

The mother of Jack and Kelly Osbourne was to grace a convention in the US with her presence but had to apologize for her absence – that too on a short notice.