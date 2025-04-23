King Charles 'frustrated' over seeing grandchildren less than Middletons

Prince Louis is celebrating his seventh birthday today, surrounded by love from both sides of his family.

Over the past year, his bond with maternal grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton has grown especially strong, particularly while Princess Kate has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Middleton stepped in as a steady, nurturing presence, with Louis and his siblings often staying at their grandparents' home during this difficult period.

According to royal fans, Louis shares striking resemblance with his grandfather Michael, from facial expressions to playful gestures.

Their close connection has been evident in public appearances, showcasing the comfort and joy Louis finds in their company.

On the other hand, King Charles is also fond of Louis but is said to be quietly 'frustrated' by how rarely he sees his grandchildren compared to the Middletons as per GB News.

Prince William once notes Charles' desire to spend more time with the children.

Described as a 'brilliant' grandfather by Camilla, Charles was seen cradling Louis on his lap during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant-a moment that captured their deep affection.