Sarah Ferguson opens up about cancer battle: 'A bomb went off in my chest'

Fergie is advocating for better health plans and policies for teenagers and young adults with cancer

Sarah Ferguson is turning personal pain into public advocacy.

In a moving op-ed for The Times published Wednesday, April 23, the Duchess of York revealed that her double cancer diagnosis felt like “a bomb going off in my life.”

After battling breast cancer in 2023 and then skin cancer just months later, Fergie admitted her mind went to “dark places.”

Now, she's backing the Teenage Cancer Trust’s new campaign, urging the government to prioritise teenagers in its upcoming national cancer strategy.

“One group consistently neglected by those developing health plans and policies is teenagers and young adults with cancer. The impact can be devastating,” she wrote.

Fergie, who’s long supported the charity, signed an open letter to Health Secretary Wes Streeting calling for faster diagnoses, better access to clinical trials, and stronger mental health support for young patients.

She warned that many teens are “fobbed off” by health professionals despite showing serious symptoms — a delay that can have “tragic” consequences.

“As most cases of cancer occur in people over 50, they find themselves in a system that isn’t designed with young people in mind,” she added.

Her emotional appeal comes as the Department of Health prepares a new blueprint for cancer care, with campaigners hoping young voices will finally be heard.

Fergie will join Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for a visit to a Teenage Cancer Trust-supported unit.