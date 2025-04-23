Queen Camilla 'boiling with rage' over thoughts of Harry's return to royal family

Prince William, Queen Camilla accused of blocking Harry's return to royal family

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla and his eldest son Prince William are said to be major hurdles in the way of Prince Harry's return to the royal fold, according to a new claim.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants to be by the side of his ailing father amid the 76-year-old's latest health woes in England, but he is allegedly facing strong resistance from stepmother Queen Camilla and estranged brother Prince William.

The 77-year-old is reportedly boiling with rage at the thought of Harry visiting King Charles, according to RadarOnline.

It emerges amid King Charles III's health concerns as he spent March 27 at a hospital for observation after experiencing "temporary side effects" from cancer treatment. The sudden health emergency forced the workaholic King to postpone several engagements.

The royal insiders claimed unforgiving William, 42, and Camilla, 77, have let it be known that they don't want Harry anywhere near the monarch.

The Duke, 40, sent shockwaves across the Palace with his bridge-burning interviews with Meghan Markle after quitting the royal duties in 2020. Harry also released the scathing memoir, disrespecting Camilla as a conniving backbiter and painted William as a petty hothead.

However, Harry's one step sparked speculation of reconciliation when rushed to see his dad Charles last year after news broke that King Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Duke stayed in the country for 24 hours before returning to his family in Montecito.